May 05, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showers at several places

    May 05, 2019
    Showers at several places

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. Several spells of light showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambanthota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Strong winds up to (40-45) kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Galle, Mathara, Rathnapura and Kalutara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts.

    Tomorrow: Prevailing showery and windy condition is expected to reduce some extent. Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    5-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           25           85           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           27           80           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           26           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Galle      31           24           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    33           28           80           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           21           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           14           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           31           23           95           85           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       37           27           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           29           75           60           Mainly fair

                                                                                   

    « Thundershowers expected in several provinces
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2