Showers at several places

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. Several spells of light showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambanthota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Strong winds up to (40-45) kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Galle, Mathara, Rathnapura and Kalutara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Tomorrow: Prevailing showery and windy condition is expected to reduce some extent. Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 5-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 85 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 27 80 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 26 95 75 Several spells of showers

Galle 31 24 90 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 33 28 80 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 21 95 75 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 85 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 37 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 29 75 60 Mainly fair