May 06, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showers occurs at a few places

    May 06, 2019
    Showers occurs at a few places

    Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Galle and Colombo. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai, Mannar and wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. Several spells of light showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    6-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           26           85           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           27           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              33           26           90           70           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      31           26           90           80           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    33           28           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           20           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           11           95           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           22           95           65           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       36           26           80           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           29           80           65           Mainly fair

    « Showers at several places
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2