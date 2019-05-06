Showers occurs at a few places

Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Galle and Colombo. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai, Mannar and wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. Several spells of light showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 6-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 85 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 27 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 33 26 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Galle 31 26 90 80 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 33 28 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 20 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 22 95 65 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 36 26 80 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 29 80 65 Mainly fair