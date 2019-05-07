Mainly fair weather prevail over of the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. However, several spells of light showers may occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Several spells of showers will occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Potuvil via Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar, Kankasanturai and wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 7-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 26 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 27 90 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 26 90 65 Several spells of light showers

Galle 30 26 90 75 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 34 28 80 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 19 95 60 Several spells of light showers

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 90 50 Several spells of light showers

Ratnapura 33 23 95 60 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 37 25 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 28 80 60 Mainly fair