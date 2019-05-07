May 07, 2019

    Mainly fair weather prevail over of the island

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. However, several spells of light showers may occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Several spells of showers will occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Potuvil via Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar, Kankasanturai and wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    7-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           26           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           26           90           65           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      30           26           90           75           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    34           28           80           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           19           95           60           Several spells of light showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           12           90           50           Several spells of light showers

    Ratnapura           33           23           95           60           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       37           25           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           28           80           60           Mainly fair

