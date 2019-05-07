Army uniforms, weapons, NTJ CDs and more found in search operations

A set of clothing similar to the uniform of the Sri Lanka Army has been found in a garbage pile behind the main bus stand in Hatton. Employees of the Hatton-Dickoya Municipal Council had discovered the clothing set inside an abandoned polythene bag and had informed authorities on the matter.

The pair of trousers and the cap similar to Army uniforms found in this manner have been taken into the custody of security forces. Hatton Police and security forces are carrying out further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has discovered 15 CDs containing lectures of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) during a search operation carried out in the Hapugasthalawa area in Nawalapitiya. The CDs have been handed over to the Nawalapitiya Police for further investigations.

Two swords, 02 atlases containing the Sri Lanka map, and several other magazines were retrieved from Kotambapitiya Tank in Panduwasnuwara. The search mission conducted by Hettipola Police officers has also found pieces of clothes similar to military uniforms, a box made for holding ammunition, CDs and mobile phones in the waters of the Tank.

A search based on a suspicious parcel in a paddy field near Parakum Village on Diyasenpura-Medirigirya road has led to the discovery of 02 live hand grenades. The grenades were been properly disposed of by the bomb disposal squad of the Minneriya Army Camp.