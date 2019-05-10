May 10, 2019

    Light showers and strong winds

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of light showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    10-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           26           85           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            34           25           80           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           28           80           60           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      30           28           85           75           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    33           28           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           19           95           55           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           10           85           45           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           23           95           60           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       36           27           80           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           28           80           60           Mainly fair

