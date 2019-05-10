Light showers and strong winds

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of light showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 26 85 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 25 80 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 28 80 60 Several spells of light showers

Galle 30 28 85 75 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 33 28 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 19 95 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 10 85 45 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 36 27 80 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 28 80 60 Mainly fair