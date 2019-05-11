Light showers at wet zone

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 26 85 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 27 80 60 Several spells of light showers

Galle 31 27 85 70 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 34 28 85 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 24 11 90 40 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 24 95 50 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 38 26 85 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 80 65 Mainly fair