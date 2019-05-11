May 11, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Light showers at wet zone

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota.  Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    11-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           26           85           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           27           80           60           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      31           27           85           70           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    34           28           85           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           21           95           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           11           90           40           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           50           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       38           26           85           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           28           80           65           Mainly fair

