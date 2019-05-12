Showers will occur some places

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places particularly in the morning, in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 27 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 27 80 65 Several spells of light showers

Galle 30 27 85 75 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 34 28 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 24 10 90 45 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 25 90 60 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 36 25 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 33 28 80 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m