May 12, 2019

    Showers will occur some places

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places particularly in the morning, in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times.  Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           27           80           65           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      30           27           85           75           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    34           28           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           95           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           10           90           45           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           25           90           60           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       36           25           90           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                33           28           80           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

