May 13, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Showers will occur at several places

    May 13, 2019
    Showers will occur at several places

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershower will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    13-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           90           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           25           85           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           25           90           70           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      30           27           85           75           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    35           28           85           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           21           95           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           95           50           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           55           Several spells of light showers

    Trincomalee       36           26           85           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                32           27           85           65           Mainly fair

                                                                   

