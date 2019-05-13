Showers will occur at several places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershower will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 13-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 25 85 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 25 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Galle 30 27 85 75 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 35 28 85 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 95 50 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 24 95 55 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 36 26 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 27 85 65 Mainly fair