May 14, 2019

    Showers will occur at several places

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North central provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershower will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    14-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           26           90           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           27           85           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           28           85           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      30           27           85           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    34           29           75           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           22           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           14           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       37           24           90           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           29           85           65           Mainly fair

