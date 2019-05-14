« Showers will occur at several places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North central provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershower will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 26 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 27 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 28 85 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 30 27 85 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 34 29 75 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 22 95 60 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 24 14 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 37 24 90 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 29 85 65 Mainly fair