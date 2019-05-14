« Showers will occur at several places

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Showers or thundershower will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-May-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 36 26 90 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 33 27 85 65 Mainly fair
Colombo 32 28 85 70 Showers or thundershowers
Galle 30 27 85 75 Showers or thundershowers
Jaffna 34 29 75 60 Mainly fair
Kandy 32 22 95 60 Several spells of showers
Nuwara-Eliya 24 14 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 34 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers
Trincomalee 37 24 90 50 Mainly fair
Mannar 32 29 85 65 Mainly fair