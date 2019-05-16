Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North central provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 26 90 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 30 27 90 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 35 29 80 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 20 95 60 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 90 65 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 32 24 95 65 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 36 26 80 40 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 33 28 80 70 Mainly fair