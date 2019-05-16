May 16, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Showers will occur at several places

    May 16, 2019
    Showers will occur at several places

    Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

     WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North central provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    16-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           26           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Galle      30           27           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    35           29           80           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           20           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           90           65           Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       36           26           80           40           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                33           28           80           70           Mainly fair

    « Curfew re-imposed in NW Province and Gampaha
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya