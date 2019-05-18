Showery condition to enhance

Showery condition is expected to enhance in most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Showery condition is expected to enhance Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle and Batticaloa. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 18-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 85 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 85 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 31 26 85 75 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 34 28 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 22 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 22 13 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 33 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 37 27 85 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 29 80 65 Mainly fair