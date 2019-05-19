May 19, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Heavy falls about 100 expected at some places

    May 19, 2019
    Showery condition is expected to enhance in most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m.  Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil. Deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition is expected to enhance in most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after  .00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    19-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      31           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    34           29           85           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           20           95           60           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           11           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       37           26           85           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                33           28           80           75           Mainly fair

