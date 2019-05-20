May 20, 2019
    Showery condition to enhance in next few days

    Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent over most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kaluthara district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition is expected to enhance in most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    20-May-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      30           26           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    34           27           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           12           95           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       36           25           85           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                33           26           85           70           Mainly fair

