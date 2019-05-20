Showery condition to enhance in next few days

Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent over most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kaluthara district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition is expected to enhance in most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part in next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-May-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 25 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 30 26 90 80 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 34 27 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 34 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 36 25 85 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 33 26 85 70 Mainly fair