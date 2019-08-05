Winds to enhance over North

Winds are likely to enhance over Northern Province up to (50-60) kmph and over Northern sea areas up to (60-70) kmph at times.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.-

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.Fishermen are informed that high risk to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea area from 05th to 09th August and into Northern and Central Arabian sea areas from 05th to 11th August.Shower or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai, and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. The sea area extending from Mullaitivu to Trincomalee and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Winds are likely to enhance over Northern Province up to 50 kmph and over Northern sea areas up to (55-65 kmph) at times.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 5-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 35 26 80 55 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 25 90 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 30 27 85 75 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 32 27 90 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 20 95 60 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 21 13 85 55 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 33 24 95 55 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 36 26 80 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 85 70 Mainly fair