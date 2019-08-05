August 05, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Winds to enhance over North

    August 05, 2019
    Winds are likely to enhance over Northern Province up to (50-60) kmph and over Northern sea areas up to (60-70) kmph at times.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.-

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.Fishermen are informed that high risk to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea area from 05th to 09th August and into Northern and Central Arabian sea areas from 05th to 11th August.Shower or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai, and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. The sea area extending from Mullaitivu to Trincomalee and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Winds are likely to enhance over Northern Province up to 50 kmph and over Northern sea areas up to (55-65 kmph) at times.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    5-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           26           90           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            35           26           80           55           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           25           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Galle      30           27           85           75           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    32           27           90           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           20           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           13           85           55           Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura           33           24           95           55           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       36           26           80           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           28           85           70           Mainly fair

    « Showery and windy conditions enhance till 19th
