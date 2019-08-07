Wind speed to enhance over Northern provinces

Wind speed is likely to enhance over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and over Trincomalee district up to (50-60) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph can be expected over Northern and North-central provinces and over Trincomalee district particularly in the afternoon and night.Showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent in South-western parts of the island during next few days from today. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas until 09 August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August. Shower or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu, and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 80 kmph can be expected over sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu particularly in the afternoon and night.The sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 7-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 95 55 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 37 27 75 50 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 30 26 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 28 90 80 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 26 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 90 70 Several spells of showers