Strong winds and heavy rain

Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition in the South-western part of the island are expected to continue.There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. (Particularly in the afternoon and night)Wind speed is likely to enhance up to (55-65) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas until 09 August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August. Shower or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Negombo to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Trincomalee will be very rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 80 kmph are also possible over the above sea areas particularly in the afternoon and night. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Wind speed is likely to enhance over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and over Trincomalee district up to (50-60) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph can be expected over Northern and North-central provinces and over Trincomalee district particularly in the afternoon and night. Showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent in South-western parts of the island during next few days from today. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 26 90 50 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 35 26 80 45 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 27 80 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 26 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 28 90 80 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 21 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 31 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 26 80 40 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 85 70 Several spells of showers