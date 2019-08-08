August 08, 2019
    Strong winds and heavy rain

    
    Strong winds and heavy rain

    Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition in the South-western part of the island are expected to continue.There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. (Particularly in the afternoon and night)Wind speed is likely to enhance up to (55-65) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas and Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas until 09 August and into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August. Shower or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Negombo to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Trincomalee will be very rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 80 kmph are also possible over the above sea areas particularly in the afternoon and night. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Wind speed is likely to enhance over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and over Trincomalee district up to (50-60) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph can be expected over Northern and North-central provinces and over Trincomalee district particularly in the afternoon and night. Showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent in South-western parts of the island during next few days from today. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    8-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           26           90           50           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            35           26           80           45           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           27           80           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      29           26           90           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    32           28           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   30           21           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           14           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           31           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           26           80           40           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           28           85           70           Several spells of showers

