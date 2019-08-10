August 10, 2019
    Showery condition is continue in South-western parts next few days

    Prevailing showery condition is likely to continue in South-western parts of the island during next few days. There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-55) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times and Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas is expected to reduce during next few days.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts (Particularly in the afternoon and night).Wind speed is likely to increase up to (40-50) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    10-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           25           90           65           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            35           26           80           40           Mainly fair

    Colombo              29           23           85           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      27           23           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           27           95           70           A few showers

    Kandy   27           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     16           13           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       32           23           85           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                30           27           90           70           Several spells of showers

