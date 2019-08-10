Showery condition is continue in South-western parts next few days

Prevailing showery condition is likely to continue in South-western parts of the island during next few days. There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-55) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times and Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas is expected to reduce during next few days.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts (Particularly in the afternoon and night).Wind speed is likely to increase up to (40-50) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 25 90 65 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 35 26 80 40 Mainly fair

Colombo 29 23 85 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 27 23 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 27 95 70 A few showers

Kandy 27 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 16 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 32 23 85 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 27 90 70 Several spells of showers