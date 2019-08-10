Showery condition is continue in South-western parts next few days

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING
Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times and Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times.Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas until 11 August.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanturai and sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times and seas can be rough at times in the other sea areas.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Prevailing windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas is expected to reduce during next few days.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts (Particularly in the afternoon and night).Wind speed is likely to increase up to (40-50) kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Aug-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 30 25 90 65 Several spells of showers
Batticaloa 35 26 80 40 Mainly fair
Colombo 29 23 85 70 Showers or thundershowers at times
Galle 27 23 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times
Jaffna 31 27 95 70 A few showers
Kandy 27 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times
Nuwara-Eliya 16 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times
Ratnapura 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times
Trincomalee 32 23 85 50 Mainly fair
Mannar 30 27 90 70 Several spells of showers