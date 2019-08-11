Prevailing showery and windy condition to continue

Prevailing showery a Prevailing showery and windy condition is likely to continue nd windy condition is likely to continue in S Prevailing showery and windy condition is likely to continue outh-western parts of the island during next few days.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (60-65) kmph in North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western andSabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times and Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture further into Northern and Central Arabian Sea areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (65-70) kmph at times.The sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (55-65) kmph at times.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition is likely to continue in South-western parts of the island during next few days.There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-55) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 95 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 37 26 80 40 Mainly fair

Colombo 28 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 30 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 27 85 65 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 26 22 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 16 14 95 85 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 37 27 85 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 90 70 Several spells of showers