August 12, 2019
    Strong winds, heavy rain and rough sea Featured

    There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna, Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershower will occur at a few places in Uva province after 2.00 p.m.  Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Western Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture further into Western Arabian Sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times. The deep sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. The sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (60-65) kmph in North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           55           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            37           27           75           45           Mainly fair

    Colombo              29           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      28           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    34           26           90           65           Several spells of light showers

    Kandy   27           23           90           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     18           14           95           90           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           28           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           26           80           50           A few showers

    Mannar                32           27           90           70           Several spells of showers

