Strong winds, heavy rain and rough sea

There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna, Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershower will occur at a few places in Uva province after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Western Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture further into Western Arabian Sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times. The deep sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. The sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 55 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 37 27 75 45 Mainly fair

Colombo 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 34 26 90 65 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 27 23 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 18 14 95 90 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 28 23 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 26 80 50 A few showers

Mannar 32 27 90 70 Several spells of showers