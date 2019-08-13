August 13, 2019
    Winds and rain to enhance In the Southwest Featured

    August 13, 2019
    Winds and rain to enhance In the Southwest

    Windy and showery condition in Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent. There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph in Southern province, up to (50-60) kmph in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and up to (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Light showers may occur in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.  There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

     There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into the above Sea areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The deep sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. The sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. aval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this re WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and up to (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

     Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                            Date :    13-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather              Max       Min        Max       Min

                    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           50           A few showers

                    Batticaloa            37           28           75           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

                    Colombo              29           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

                    Galle      28           24           90           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

                    Jaffna    31           27           75           55           Mainly fair

                    Kandy   27           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

                    Nuwara-Eliya     18           14           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

                    Ratnapura           29           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

                    Trincomalee       36           26           80           45           Mainly fair

                    Mannar                32           27           85           60           A few showers gard.

    Last modified on Tuesday, 13 August 2019 09:58
