Winds and rain to enhance In the Southwest

Windy and showery condition in Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent. There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph in Southern province, up to (50-60) kmph in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and up to (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Light showers may occur in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into the above Sea areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The deep sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. The sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. aval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this re WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and up to (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 13-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 50 A few showers

Batticaloa 37 28 75 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 28 24 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 27 75 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 27 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 18 14 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 29 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 36 26 80 45 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 27 85 60 A few showers gard.