S14 Chinese power-sets for hill country

Railway General Manager Dilantha Fernando said the power-sets would be used for the hill country railway services after a test run in the next few days."The Railway Department has faced a shortage of trains for the upcountry services and because of the mountains and bends, it was difficult to operate trains that were longer with many compartments," he said.Mr. Fernando said it was for this reason that the Transport Ministry had decided to import nine power-sets which were especially designed for use in the upcountry.