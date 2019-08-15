Thundershowers occurs in the sea area from Colombo to Matara

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces. Light showers may occur in North-western province. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Hambanthota, Colombo and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph can be expected in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil and sea areas extending from Puttalam to Colombo. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and Gampaha and Colombo districts.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Mullaitivu, Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 25 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 25 90 75 Several spells of showers

Galle 30 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 33 27 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 26 22 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 29 23 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 36 26 85 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 90 70 Mainly fair