August 15, 2019
    Thundershowers occurs in the sea area from Colombo to Matara

    August 15, 2019
    Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces. Light showers may occur in North-western province. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Hambanthota, Colombo and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph can be expected in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil and sea areas extending from Puttalam to Colombo. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and Gampaha and Colombo districts.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Mullaitivu, Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    15-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           25           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            34           25           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           25           90           75           Several spells of showers

    Galle      30           25           90           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    33           27           90           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   26           22           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           13           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           29           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       36           26           85           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           90           70           Mainly fair

