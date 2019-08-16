Warning: Strong winds, lightning and thundershowers

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.Showers or thundershowers at several places in will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.Showers can be expected in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning as well.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva, Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Hambanthota, Colombo and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambanthota.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.Light showers may occur in North-western province.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00pm.Showers can be expected in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning as well.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 34 28 85 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 26 90 75 Several spells of showers

Galle 28 25 90 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 34 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 27 23 95 80 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 18 14 95 85 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 30 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 35 25 85 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m