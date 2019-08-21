August 21, 2019
    Winds and rain to enhance during next few days

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts up to 50 kmph at times and the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Jaffna districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara, Batticaloa and Badulla district after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times. Wind speed can be increase up to 50kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    21-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      30           27           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    31           26           90           75           Several spells of light showers

    Kandy   30           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           14           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       36           25           90           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           85           70           Several spells of showers

