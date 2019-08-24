August 24, 2019
    August 24, 2019
    Winds over the island and rain in South-west

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara- Eliya district. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.  The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times. Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60-70 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Sudden increase of wind speed is expected up to 50 kmph in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara- Eliya district. Fairly falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    24-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           25           90           65           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            36           26           80           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      28           24           90           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    30           27           90           75           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   26           22           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     16           13           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           27           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       33           26           80           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           80           70           Several spells of light showers

    « Strong winds up to 60-70 kmph
