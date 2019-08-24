Winds over the island and rain in South-west

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara- Eliya district. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times. Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60-70 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Sudden increase of wind speed is expected up to 50 kmph in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara- Eliya district. Fairly falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 90 65 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 36 26 80 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 28 24 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 30 27 90 75 Several spells of showers

Kandy 26 22 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 16 13 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 27 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 26 80 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 80 70 Several spells of light showers