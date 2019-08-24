Ancient dagoba unearthed in Matale

Weherabediyaya Temple Viharadhipathi Ven. Debawa Gunananda Thera said 22 pabbatha temples were detected from various locations of the country. “This is the 22nd. This temple had been the main Buddhist centre in the area. Various reasons may have led to its destruction,” the Thera said.
The ruins of this historic place were scattered over 15 acres and villagers have settled at many places of the land. The Thera urged relevant authorities to take steps to preserve the area for the coming generation before it is too late.