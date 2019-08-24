Ancient dagoba unearthed in Matale

ArchaeologyDepartment officials have unearthed a pabbatha chaittiya belonging to the pre-Anuradahapura era recently at Weherabediyaya, Kandapalla-Korale in Matale. They are excavating the area further for more heritage.The officials said they recovered many artifacts from the area besides the chaittiya. Valuable historic information about the area and the ruins is now emerging, the officials said.

Weherabediyaya Temple Viharadhipathi Ven. Debawa Gunananda Thera said 22 pabbatha temples were detected from various locations of the country. “This is the 22nd. This temple had been the main Buddhist centre in the area. Various reasons may have led to its destruction,” the Thera said.

The ruins of this historic place were scattered over 15 acres and villagers have settled at many places of the land. The Thera urged relevant authorities to take steps to preserve the area for the coming generation before it is too late.