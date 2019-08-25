August 25, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Strong winds and rain

    August 25, 2019
    Strong winds and rain

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 50 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western province and Galle and Mathara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. inds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to60 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    25-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           24           90           60           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            32           26           80           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              28           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      27           23           90           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    30           27           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   27           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     15           13           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           28           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       30           26           80           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           26           80           65           Several spells of showers

