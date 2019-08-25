Strong winds and rain

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 50 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western province and Galle and Mathara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. inds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to60 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 60 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 25-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 24 90 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 32 26 80 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 27 23 90 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 30 27 90 80 Several spells of showers

Kandy 27 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 15 13 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 28 23 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 30 26 80 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 26 80 65 Several spells of showers