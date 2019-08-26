August 26, 2019
    Sun directly over Sri Lanka from tomorrow to 07th September

    August 26, 2019
    Sun directly over Sri Lanka from tomorrow to 07th September

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (27th) are Nayinativu, Allaipiddi, Mandaitivu, Kilali, Pallai and Marutadikulam about 12.13 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 50 kmph at times) is expected to continue. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    26-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           25           90           60           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            33           26           80           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Galle      28           26           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    31           26           85           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   28           22           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           14           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           31           24           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       34           26           80           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           80           65           Mainly fair

                                                                                   

