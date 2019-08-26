Sun directly over Sri Lanka from tomorrow to 07th September

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (27th) are Nayinativu, Allaipiddi, Mandaitivu, Kilali, Pallai and Marutadikulam about 12.13 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts (up to 50 kmph at times) is expected to continue. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 25 90 60 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 33 26 80 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Galle 28 26 90 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 31 26 85 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 22 95 70 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 19 14 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 31 24 95 75 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 34 26 80 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 80 65 Mainly fair