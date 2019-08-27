Sun is overhead northern Pallai about 12.13 noon today

Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district.The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from tomorrow (28th August). Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Sun is overhead northern Marutadikulam about 12.13 today Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (27th) are Nayinativu, Allaipiddi, Mandaitivu, Kilali, Pallai and Marutadikulam about 12.13 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districtsThere may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (27th) are Nainativu, Allaipiddi, Mandaitivu, Kilali, Pallai and Marutadikulam about 12.13 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 27-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 95 60 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 32 26 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 29 23 95 85 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 31 27 85 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 21 95 70 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 95 80 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 31 23 95 85 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 35 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 85 70 Mainly fair