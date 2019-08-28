August 28, 2019
    Rain enhances from today

    August 28, 2019
    The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from today (28th August). Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.n On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today(28th) are Nachchikkuda, Murikandi, Alankulam, Pirappuvedduvan about 12.12 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80)kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                           Date :    28-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           24           95           60           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            32           26           80           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      29           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           27           85           75           A few showers

    Kandy   27           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           13           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       34           26           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                30           24           80           70           Mainly fair

