Rain enhances from today

The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from today (28th August). Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.n On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today(28th) are Nachchikkuda, Murikandi, Alankulam, Pirappuvedduvan about 12.12 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80)kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 24 95 60 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 32 26 80 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 23 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 27 85 75 A few showers

Kandy 27 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 34 26 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 24 80 70 Mainly fair