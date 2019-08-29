Prevailing rain in South-western to enhance until 30th

The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent until 30th August.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph are also likely over the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (30th) are Kudiramalai Point, Medawachchiya, Rathmalgahawewa, Kulumiwakada, Kappalthurai and Foul Point about 12.12 noon.August.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph are also likely over the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (30th) are Kudiramalai Point, Medawachchiya, Rathmalgahawewa, Kulumiwakada, Kappalthurai and Foul Point about 12.12 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The South-western and Southern sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times from tomorrow morning (30th).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle and heavy falls can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80)kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 29-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 90 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 32 26 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 27 90 70 A few showers

Kandy 28 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 34 26 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 26 80 65 Several spells of showers

