August 29, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Development - Provincial

    Prevailing rain in South-western to enhance until 30th Featured

    August 29, 2019
    Prevailing rain in South-western to enhance until 30th

    The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent until 30th August.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph are also likely over the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (30th) are Kudiramalai Point, Medawachchiya, Rathmalgahawewa, Kulumiwakada, Kappalthurai and Foul Point about 12.12 noon.August.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph are also likely over the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (30th) are Kudiramalai Point, Medawachchiya, Rathmalgahawewa, Kulumiwakada, Kappalthurai and Foul Point about 12.12 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    The South-western and Southern sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times from tomorrow morning (30th).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle and heavy falls can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80)kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

      Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                           Date :    29-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           25           90           60           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            32           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      29           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    32           27           90           70           A few showers

    Kandy   28           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           14           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       34           26           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           26           80           65           Several spells of showers

    The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent until 30th August.Fairly strong winds up to 50kmph are also likely over the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places particularly in Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50mm are likely at some places in Colombo, Kurunegala and Kandy districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Jaffna districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (29th) are Thirukeswaram, Vaddakkandal, Palaimoddai, Parakramapura and Kallarawa about 12.12 noon.

    « Rain enhances from today
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya