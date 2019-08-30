Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Southern and North-central provinces and Rathnapura, Kaluthara and Trincomalee districts and the central hilly areas up to (60-70) kmph at times.Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times elsewhere.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30th) are Kudiramalai Point, Medawachchiya, Rathmalgahawewa, Kulumiwakada, Kappalthurai and Foul Point about 12.12 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The South-western and Southern sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times from today morning (30th).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Matara, Hambanthota and Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times. Fishermen are advised not to venture in to the sea areas around the island during the period from 06.00 a.m. on 30 August 2019 to 08.00 a.m. on 31 August 2019.Naval communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 30-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 26 90 60 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 32 26 85 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 24 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 27 90 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 18 14 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 31 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 80 65 Several spells of light showers