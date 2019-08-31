August 31, 2019
    Winds enhance over the island: Rain in Central and Sabaragamuwa

    August 31, 2019
    Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central and Southern provinces and Puttalam, Gampaha and Trincomalee districts and in the central hilly areas up to (60-70) kmph at times. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa province and Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (31) are Musalpitti, IhalaPuliyankulama, Tambuttegama, Periyakulama, and Medirigiriyaabout 12.11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    The Southern and South-eastern sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Matara, to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times.It is dangerous fishing activities in these sea areas further. Naval communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Northern province up to (60-70) kmph at times and North-central, Southern provinces and Puttalam, Gampaha and Trincomalee districts and in the central hilly areas up to 60 kmph at times. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa province and Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (31) are Musalpitti, IhalaPuliyankulama, Tambuttegama, Periyakulama, and Medirigiriyaabout 12.11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                           

    Date :

    31-Aug-2019

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    32

    25

    90

    65

    Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa

    34

    27

    80

    65

    Mainly fair

    Colombo

    30

    25

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers

    Galle

    29

    23

    95

    85

    Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna

    32

    23

    95

    70

    Mainly fair

    Kandy

    29

    22

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya

    19

    14

    95

    85

    Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura

    29

    22

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee

    36

    27

    80

    55

    Mainly fair

    Mannar

    31

    27

    85

    75

    Several spells of light showers
