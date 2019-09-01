Wind speed increase up to 50 kmph over the island

Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph at times over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts and in the central hilly areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.Several spells of light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (02) are Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte and Periyanilavanai about 12.11 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central and Southern provinces and Puttalam, Gampaha and Trincomalee districts and in the central hilly areas up to (60-70) kmph at times. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Jaffna districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (01) are Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Daladagama, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota and Kilanguppalai about 12.11 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 1-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 25 90 60 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 36 26 80 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 25 85 75 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 28 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 31 27 90 75 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 28 22 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 18 14 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 30 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 36 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 80 70 Several spells of light showers