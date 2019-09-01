September 01, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Wind speed increase up to 50 kmph over the island

    September 01, 2019
    Wind speed increase up to 50 kmph over the island

     Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph at times over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts and in the central hilly areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.Several spells of light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (02) are Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte and Periyanilavanai about 12.11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central and Southern provinces and Puttalam, Gampaha and Trincomalee districts and in the central hilly areas up to (60-70) kmph at times. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Jaffna districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (01) are Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Daladagama, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota and Kilanguppalai about 12.11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    1-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           25           90           60           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            36           26           80           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           25           85           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      28           25           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    31           27           90           75           Several spells of light showers

    Kandy   28           22           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     18           14           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       36           27           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           80           70           Several spells of light showers

    « Winds enhance over the island: Rain in Central and Sabaragamuwa
