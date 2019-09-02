September 02, 2019
    September 02, 2019
    Thundershowers will occur at several places

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern Province. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. In the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (03) are Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda about 12.11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph at times over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts and in the central hilly areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (02) are Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte and Periyanilavanai about 12.11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    2-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           24           85           60           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            33           26           80           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           25           85           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      30           25           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    31           27           90           80           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           20           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           13           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       35           26           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           80           70           Several spells of light showers

    « Wind speed increase up to 50 kmph over the island
