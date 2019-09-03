Showers in several provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern Province.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (04) are Nalluruwa, Bothale, Kahawatta, Kosgama(R’pura District), Habessa, Dombagahawela about 12.10 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern Province. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (03) are Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda about 12.11 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 3-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 25 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 90 75 Several spells of showers

Galle 28 24 95 85 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 30 27 85 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 21 95 70 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 95 85 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 30 23 95 80 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 36 26 85 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 80 70 Several spells of light showers

-