September 04, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Heavy rain in south and strong winds in north

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.Light showers will occur in Southern and North-western provinces.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern Province. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (05) are Uragasmanhandiya, Deniyaya, Panamure, Embilipitiya, Weliwewa, Udamatta and Lunugamwehera about 12.10 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    5-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           26           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            33           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Galle      29           27           90           80           Light showers

    Jaffna    31           27           90           80           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           20           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           13           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       35           27           80           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           28           80           70           Mainly fair

