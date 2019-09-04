Heavy rain in south and strong winds in north

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.Light showers will occur in Southern and North-western provinces.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern Province. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (05) are Uragasmanhandiya, Deniyaya, Panamure, Embilipitiya, Weliwewa, Udamatta and Lunugamwehera about 12.10 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 5-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 26 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 33 26 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 26 90 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 29 27 90 80 Light showers

Jaffna 31 27 90 80 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 20 95 70 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 21 13 95 75 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 35 27 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 28 80 70 Mainly fair