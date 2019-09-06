Showers in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Ambalangoda, Talgaswela, Wirapana, Morawaka, Wirawila and Yodakandiya about 12.10 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.Light showers will occur in Southern province. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06) are Ambalangoda, Talgaswela, Wirapana, Morawaka, Wirawila, Yodakandiya about 12.10 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 6-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 26 90 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 26 80 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 26 90 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 29 27 90 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 30 26 90 80 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 21 95 65 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 19 13 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Ratnapura 31 23 95 70 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 34 26 75 45 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 85 70 Mainly fair