September 06, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    September 06, 2019
    Showers in several provinces

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Ambalangoda, Talgaswela, Wirapana, Morawaka, Wirawila and Yodakandiya about 12.10 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.Light showers will occur in Southern province. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06) are Ambalangoda, Talgaswela, Wirapana, Morawaka, Wirawila, Yodakandiya about 12.10 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    6-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           26           90           50           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            34           26           80           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Galle      29           27           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    30           26           90           80           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           21           95           65           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           13           95           75           Several spells of light showers

    Ratnapura           31           23           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       34           26           75           45           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           27           85           70           Mainly fair

