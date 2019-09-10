Afternoon thundershowers in many provinces

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days. Therefore, general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central and Central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm. Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Several spells showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 85 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 26 85 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 27 80 70 Several spells of light showers

Galle 30 26 80 75 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 33 26 85 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 25 95 60 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 37 26 80 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 27 85 70 Mainly fair

