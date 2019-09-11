September 11, 2019
    Afternoon thundershowers in next few days

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days. Therefore, general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district after 2.00 pm and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    11-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           85           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            34           27           85           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           26           85           70           Several spells of light showers

    Galle      29           27           85           75           Several spells of light showers

    Jaffna    34           27           85           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   31           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           12           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       36           26           80           45           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                32           26           85           65           A few showers

