Afternoon thundershowers in next few days

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days. Therefore, general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district after 2.00 pm and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days. Therefore, general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district after 2.00 pm and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 85 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 34 27 85 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 26 85 70 Several spells of light showers

Galle 29 27 85 75 Several spells of light showers

Jaffna 34 27 85 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 31 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 24 95 60 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 36 26 80 45 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 26 85 65 A few showers