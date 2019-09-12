There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 26 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 27 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 30 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 33 27 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 30 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 22 14 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Ratnapura 31 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 37 27 80 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 27 85 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m