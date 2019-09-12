September 12, 2019
    High possibility for afternoon thundershowers

    September 12, 2019
    High possibility for afternoon thundershowers

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           26           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              31           27           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      30           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    33           27           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   30           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           14           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Ratnapura           31           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       37           27           80           40           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           27           85           40           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

