Prevailing showery condition continue in next few days

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Eastern, Uva, North central, Central and Northern provinces after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places. eneral public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 25 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 24 90 80 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 31 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Kandy 29 20 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 13 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 29 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Trincomalee 33 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m