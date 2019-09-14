September 14, 2019
    Prevailing showery condition continue in next few days

    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Eastern, Uva, North central, Central and Northern provinces after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places. eneral public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    14-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           25           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           24           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      29           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    31           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   29           20           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           13           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           29           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Trincomalee       33           24           90           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    « High possibility for afternoon thundershowers
