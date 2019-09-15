Prevailing showery condition to continue

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m particularly in the Uva, Eastern, Northern, North-Central and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Galle 29 25 95 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 31 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Kandy 31 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 31 23 95 65 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 33 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 22 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m