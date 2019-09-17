Showery condition over the island to continue further

September 17, 2019
    Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Showers may occur in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning too. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.  Showers may occur in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning too.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    18-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      28           24           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           24           95           80           A few showers

    Kandy   28           21           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           14           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           28           23           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       31           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                29           27           90           75           A few showers

