Showery condition over the island to continue further

Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Showers may occur in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning too. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Showers may occur in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning too.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 18-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 23 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 28 24 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 24 95 80 A few showers

Kandy 28 21 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 17 14 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 28 23 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 29 27 90 75 A few showers