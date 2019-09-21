September 21, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times

    September 21, 2019
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Kaluthara district. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    revailing showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island in next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    21-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           24           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            32           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      29           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   28           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           12           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       33           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                32           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

    « Showery condition to enhance over the island
