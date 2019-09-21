Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Kaluthara district. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

revailing showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island in next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 21-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 24 95 70 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 32 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 26 90 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 28 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 12 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 32 26 90 70 Several spells of showers