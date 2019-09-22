Heavy100 mm falls at Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Kaluthara

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara district.Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Galle. Heavy showers also expected in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Hambantota via Galle.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.There is possibility to increase the wind speed up to 60-70 kmph at times in the South western and Southern sea areas and seas can be very rough at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Kaluthara, Gampaha and Nuwara-Eliya districts.Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 26 90 80 Several spells of showers

Kandy 28 20 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 14 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 23 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 34 25 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 27 90 75 Several spells of showers

