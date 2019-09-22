Warning : Heavy rain and strong winds in the south

Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department warned the general public indicating that Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days (From today to 24th September). Issuing media release this morning the center further says Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls about 150 mm are likely at someplaces in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces.



It add ‘Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

It also says Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 21.09.2019 to 05.30 a.m. on 22.09.2019

Automatic weather station Rainfall(104.0mm)

Dellawa (Galle district) 104.0

Hiyare (Galle district) 102.5

Mathugama(Kaluthara district) 100.5

Meegahathenna(Kaluthara district) 93.0

Kalubowitiyana( Matara district) 102.7

Hulandawa ( Matara district) 88.5

Rainfall amount (mm): Fairly Heavy rain: 50 -100, Heavy rain: 100 – 150, Very heavy rain: 150 or more.State of Sea: Clam: (0-5) Kmph Smooth: (05-15) kmph, Slight: (16-28) kmph, Moderate: (29-37) kmph, Fairly rough: (28-46) kmph, Rough: (47-55) kmph, Very rough: (56-74) kmph, High: (75-102) kmph, Very high: above 103kmph

Meanwhile issuing Advisory for Strong winds and Rough Seas the center says for the Sea Area extending from Balapitiya to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambanthota there is possibility to increase the wind speed up to 60-70 kmph at times in the Sea Area extending from Balapitiya to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambanthota, hence the above sea area can be very rough at times during tomorrow.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.