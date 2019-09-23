September 23, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Showers occur over most parts of the island

    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Very heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Hambantota via Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Galle to Kalmunai via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days (From 22nd to 24th September).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Very heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    23-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      29           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           27           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   30           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           12           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           28           90           75           Several spells of showers

