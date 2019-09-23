Showers occur over most parts of the island

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.Very heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Hambantota via Galle. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Galle to Kalmunai via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days (From 22nd to 24th September).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Very heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 23-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 27 90 80 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 25 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 28 90 75 Several spells of showers