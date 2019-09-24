Rain continue until tomorrow night

September 24, 2019
    September 24, 2019
    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue until 25th night. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces. Very heavy falls about 200 mm are likely at some places in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in North-western and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in the evening. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    - WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Tonight: Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces. Tomorrow: Heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    24-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           95           60           Showers or thundershowers

    Batticaloa            31           25           95           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Colombo              29           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      26           25           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    32           27           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy   29           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           14           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           31           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       33           25           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           28           90           80           Showers or thundershowers

