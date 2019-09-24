Rain continue until tomorrow night

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue until 25th night. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces. Very heavy falls about 200 mm are likely at some places in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in North-western and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in the evening. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

- WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Tonight: Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces. Tomorrow: Heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Batticaloa 31 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Colombo 29 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 26 25 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 27 90 80 Showers or thundershowers

Kandy 29 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 31 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 28 90 80 Showers or thundershowers