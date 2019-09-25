Prevailing rain condition to reduce from tomorrow

Prevailing showery condition over the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce some extent from tomorrow (26).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Mannar, Jaffna districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere, particularly after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Tonight: Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces. Tomorrow: Heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers

Batticaloa 31 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Colombo 29 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 26 25 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 27 90 80 Showers or thundershowers

Kandy 29 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 31 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 28 90 80 Showers or thundershowers